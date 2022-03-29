Duke of Edinburgh ‘would have been pleased’ with memorial service – goddaughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Duke of Edinburgh ‘would have been pleased’ with memorial service – goddaughter

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 4:03 pm
The order of service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh
One of the Duke of Edinburgh’s many goddaughters said he “would have been pleased” with the service held in his memory at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth Grubb, who flew from New Zealand for Tuesday’s service and attended alongside her son, Richard Rice-Grubb, said the duke was a friend of her father’s after they served together in the Navy.

She said Philip, who reportedly had more than 50 godchildren, became her godfather just before he married the Queen.

Speaking outside Westminster Abbey, she said: “It was a beautiful service and, I think, just right.

“It hit just the right tone and I’m sure it was the right thing for Prince Philip.

“The music was lovely. The Dean of Windsor’s address was great.

“I think he would have been pleased, wherever he is.”

She added: “Throughout my life, in different small ways and bigger ways, he’s been with me, so I’m very glad that I could be here today.

“I’m glad I was here for me, but also for my father, who’s long gone.

“It was really nice, particularly for the Queen, for everybody to have had a fitting goodbye.”

Baron McFall of Alcluith, a member of the House of Lords, said the service was a “historic moment” and echoed the dean’s words in remembering the duke as “a man who helped to make the world better”.

Speaking near to Westminster Abbey, he said: “It was a historic moment and the presence of the Queen made it so.

“It was a very simple service reflecting the life of his royal highness the duke of Edinburgh and the social purpose to which he put his life.

“He was described by the dean as a man of faith and a man who helped to make the world better.

“The Duke of Edinburgh (Award) scheme was certainly that. It started in the 1950s and has helped so many people.

“It was fitting that the first tribute was from a gold award winner of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.”

When asked how it felt to be part of the ceremony, Baron McFall added: “It feels very privileged to be in such a setting, but also to respect the work of an individual but also the humanity that was there.

“That struck us very much.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was a man, mortal, like the rest of us, but having special qualities.”

The Hon Clarence Tan, president of the New Zealand Society, of which the duke was a patron for 69 years, told the PA news agency: “It was a beautiful ceremony.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has been an inspiration throughout the years for many of us.

“His dedication to charities was second to none.

“He always showed a very keen interest in our charity so it was great to be here to thank his royal highness for the work he has done.”

Lord Keith Bradley, council chairman for the University of Salford, attended with Festus Robert, president of the university’s students’ union.

When asked about the ceremony, the peer said: “Beautiful music, wonderful tributes to Prince Philip – it encapsulated his life in a very effective way.

“It’s always a privilege to be part of these occasions, and Prince Philip was chancellor of Salford University for many years and did wonderful work for the university.”

Mr Robert added: “I think it was very good to hear from some of the awardees of the Duke of Edinburgh (Award).

“It was an inspiration to young people as well.”

Fiona Evans, from the St Nazaire Society, who went to the service with her husband Crispin Evans, described the service as “a very honest portrayal” of Philip.

