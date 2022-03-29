Coveney aims to boost partnership after meeting with two mayors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Coveney aims to boost partnership after meeting with two mayors

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 6:05 pm
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney met with the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has met with the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool as part of an initiative to strengthen trade and innovation links.

The meeting in Dublin with Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram agreed to further develop the partnership between Ireland and the cities.

The meeting was part of a joint mission to Ireland led by the two mayors, involving business delegations and civic leaders, which is backed by the UK Department of International Trade.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Coveney said: “The development of our partnership with the north of England is a key part of Ireland’s strategy for strengthening relations with Great Britain post-Brexit.

“We have unique heritage and community ties right across the north of England and there is great potential for Irish firms to develop partnerships with the dynamic northern powerhouse region.

“Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram worked with me on the opening of our Consulate General for the north of England last year and this week’s mission is another important step forward.”

Mr Rotheram said: “Andy and I arrived here with the ambition to lay the foundations to ensure that the latest chapter in our long shared history is a prosperous one. All the conversations we have had so far this week indicate that this feeling is very much mutual.

“The north west has enjoyed a long, successful trading partnership with Ireland.

“Looking to the future, we share many of the same aims in things like renewable energy, innovation, trade, and manufacturing.

“There is still so much potential to unlock and we want Ireland to be near the front of that queue.”

Mr Burnham said: “Minister Coveney shares our determination to deepen collaboration and cooperation between our places and this agreement will help us to take that next step forward.”

