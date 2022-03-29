Former hotel security guard questioned by Michaela McAreavey detectives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former hotel security guard questioned by Michaela McAreavey detectives

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 6:49 pm
Legends employee Dassen Narayen (Paul Faith/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius have arrested a former security guard at the hotel where she was killed, his lawyer has said.

The lawyer for Dassen Narayen told the PA news agency that his client was detained on Tuesday.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about allegations of theft at the Legends Hotel around the time of the Co Tyrone teacher’s murder on the Indian Ocean island. He said his client denied any wrongdoing.

Following Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

John and Michaela McAreavey (Irish News/PA)

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of famous Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Mr Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about the same 2011 larceny allegations on Tuesday.

“He was questioned under warning, he was detained, he was arrested,” he told PA.

Dassen Narayen, appearing at Mapou District Court, in the north of Mauritius in 2012 (Paul Faith/PA)

The lawyer said Narayen was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis on Tuesday night.

Mr Teeluckdharry claimed that police in Mauritius were attempting to suggest there had been a major development in the murder case.

“This is all nonsense,” he said. “There is nothing new.”

He said his client was innocent.

“He’s denied this from day one and it’s the same situation today,” he said.

Police in Mauritius have been approached for comment.

