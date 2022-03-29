Tears and laughter at Philip’s memorial as friends and family say goodbye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tears and laughter at Philip’s memorial as friends and family say goodbye

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 7:25 pm
(Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service provoked tears, laughter, nerves and relief as the occasion brought royalty and commoners together to remember one man.

Only a handful of Philip’s close family had attended his funeral last April, and when the opportunity came for hundreds of relatives, friends and colleagues to say goodbye, the moment overwhelmed one member of the congregation.

Princess Beatrice burst into tears as soon as the first hymn was sung, after the Queen had been escorted most of the way to her seat by the Duke of York.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Princess Beatrice became emotional during the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Beatrice held her hand to her face, but was unable to hold back her tears, covering her face with her order of service.

She was comforted by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who placed his hand on his wife’s back as she reached for a tissue from her purse.

It was a big day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, making their first outing at a major church event.

William introduced his eight-year-old son to Westminster Abbey’s chapter, or governing body, lined up close to the great West Door. After the duke shook hands with the clergy the young royal, looking slightly nervous, did the same.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
William and Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Kate followed with Charlotte, aged six, putting a hand on her back and ushering her smiling daughter forward as she was introduced.

But Charlotte also looked a little apprehensive and at the end clutched her mother’s hand as they were led to their seats.

The day was for all those who had known the duke, and the faces ranged from King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain to the Queen’s head chef Mark Flanagan, and Philip’s former private secretary Brigadier Archibald Miller-Bakewell.

At the end of the service, as everyone streamed out by seniority, with the Queen leaving first, there was a problem at the West Door with the transport.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden had to wait for their bus back to the palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The foreign heads of state, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, were left queuing up for their bus.

The European royals had been bused to Westminster Abbey and their ride back to Buckingham Palace had not arrived.

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall, married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, joked with the kings and queens and made some of them laugh as they waited.

A sense of relief was in the air when their coach pulled into view.

