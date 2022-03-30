Fitness guru Joe Wicks to receive honour at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fitness guru Joe Wicks to receive honour at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 2:47 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 7:57 am
Joe Wicks will be honoured at Windsor Castle today for his services to fitness and charity (Matt Crossick/PA)

Fitness guru Joe Wicks will be among a host of high-achievers to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old fitness and nutrition specialist, known as the Body Coach, broadcast free live workouts for months throughout the pandemic which were viewed by millions worldwide.

In 2020 Mr Wicks was awarded a Guinness World Record after 950,000 people watched his lifestream in March. In the same year year he donated proceeds from sales of his fitness videos to NHS and also raised £2m for Children in Need with a 24-hour fitness challenge.

On Wednesday, Mr Wicks will be honoured for his services to fitness as well as charity in the UK and abroad.

Joe Wicks smiling at the Gousto Cookstarter campaign launch
Mr Wicks, who was made an MBE in the Queen’s 2020 birthday honours, previously spoke about a tough childhood in which he thought he would not amount to achieve “anything great”.

“But I’ve turned it around and I really am proud I’ve become this person who’s helping people,” he said.

Also collecting awards at investiture services at Windsor Castle today will be Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Trigger Point star Adrian Lester.

The 72-year-old rocker will receive an OBE for services to music in the morning while acting couple Mr Lester and his wife Lolita Chakrabarti are due to pick up honours in the afternoon.

Queen drummer blasts anti-vaxxers at a concert
Queen drummer Roger Taylor is set to be honoured today (David Parry/PA)

Oliver award-winning Mr Lester, 53, who plays bomb disposal operative Joel Nutkins in Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s latest drama, was made a CBE in the 2020 Birthday Honours.

Ms Chakrabarti, whose credits include ITV’s Vera and a production of Hamlet directed by Kenneth Branagh, has also been made an OBE for her services to drama.

TV judge and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Rob Rinder will also collect an award – alongside his mother Angela Cohen. The pair are being recognised for services to Holocaust education.

The mother and son duo appeared in the BBC One series My Family, The Holocaust and Me in which they explored Jewish families’ stories.

187 people in total are due to receive honours during the ceremonies at Windsor on Wednesday.

