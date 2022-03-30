Fans complain of Wembley Stadium bag-drop ‘shambles’ after England match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fans complain of Wembley Stadium bag-drop ‘shambles’ after England match

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 6:49 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 10:53 am
Police officers were forced to intervene to return bags to supporters after England’s game against Ivory Coast (Max McLean/PA)

Metropolitan Police officers were forced to intervene outside Wembley Stadium after football fans waited for up to two hours to retrieve their bags on Tuesday night.

The London venue had notified punters in advance of a friendly match between England and Ivory Coast that bags “larger than an A4 piece of paper” would not be allowed inside.

Anyone with a bag that did not fit the criteria had the option of paying to store their belongings.

But the policy appeared to catch hundreds of supporters out, with queues stretching around the national stadium late into the night as people waited to retrieve their bags after the game.

Police officers were forced to intervene to return bags to supporters after England’s game against Ivory Coast (Max McLean/PA)

Shortly before midnight, Metropolitan Police officers stepped in and began distributing the bags themselves, walking up and down the queue shouting numbers in an effort to help people make the last train home.

The move came too late for some, with Anthony Swain tweeting: “It was a shambles, me and partner missed our coach home due to waiting two hours for our bag. No trains!

“It’s cost us £148 to stay in the premier inn next to ground. @wembleystadium this is not acceptable!”

Londoner Gemma Currie shared a photo of the long line of people waiting to collect bags and said she had waited for an hour and 45 minutes.

She added: “There’s at least another two hours behind. Come on @wembleystadium this is an absolute joke.”

In the lead-up to the match, Wembley Stadium had shared videos to its social media accounts warning fans about the restricted bag policy for larger items.

There were more than 73,000 people in attendance at the game which finished at about 9.30pm – England triumphing 3-0 after a red card reduced the visitors to 10 men.

PA has contacted the FA and the Metropolitan Police for comment.

