Shop workers injured after being attacked with noxious liquid

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 8:27 am
Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who threw a noxious substance at three shop workers in Lewisham on December 17 2021 (Met Police/ PA)
Three shop workers were sprayed with a noxious substance in two separate “frightening” attacks in south London.

Two members of staff at a bookmakers sustained minor injuries while a third person, a post office worker, was sprayed in the face.

Investigators on Wednesday released images of a man they want to trace in relation to the attacks in Lewisham in December 2021 and have appealed to the public for help.

The first attack took place at 8.50pm on Friday December 17 at a bookmakers in Randlesdown Road.

A man entered the business and approached two members of staff at the counter and said: “Do you have any games?”

The staff members asked him what he meant and he repeated the phrase.

Fearing an attack, the members of staff locked the staff entrance, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man then squirted a clear noxious liquid at them through the gaps and over the top of the security screens before leaving the premises.

The liquid was in a 500ml sized water bottle and hit both victims.

Moments later, at 8.54pm, the same man entered the Post Office on the same road.

He jumped over the counter behind the till area where the victim was sitting and used the same bottle of noxious fluid to spray the victim’s face.

He then left the premises and turned right down Brookehowse Road, heading south.

The man was described as black and 5ft 8in. He had an English accent and spoke very quietly.

Detective Constable Nathan Burrows said: “Fortunately, the injuries inflicted by this man were minor and had no lasting effects. However, the violent nature of the assaults and the disregard for public safety is of real concern and this man needs to be found.

“I fully appreciate the appeal images are not very good, but I hope that someone still might be able to put a name to this person. These were frightening attacks, with no obvious motive and I would ask anyone with any information to contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 7156/07Dec21.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

