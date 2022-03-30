Top level video-gamers ‘facing same mental health pressures’ as other athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK

Top level video-gamers ‘facing same mental health pressures’ as other athletes

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 8:53 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 10:05 am
Video gamers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Video gamers (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mental health problems such as stress, sleep problems, burnout, social phobia and anxiety are highly prevalent in top video-gamers at a level comparable to other professional sports, according to a new study.

Researchers at the universities of Winchester and Chichester say that improving the mental health of those taking part in esports should be made a priority as it is with other sports such as football.

The study looked at 313 competitive university student esports athletes who play either Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant or Rainbow Six Siege.

All three games are multi-player, competitive, first-person shooter games, with the aim of out-performing the opposition team.

The esports athletes completed surveys looking at stressors resulting from competing in esports including team-mate interactions, personal and team-mate concerns and game-specific worry, as well as other signs of mental ill health.

Dr Matt Smith, a sport and exercise psychologist at the University of Winchester, said: “Our study has important implications for player health in esports.

“In particular, it highlights that interventions could target specific aspects of stress, sleep, burnout and social phobia anxiety, to improve the mental health of those who compete in esports.”

Atheshaan Arumuham, an applied practitioner in psychosis studies from King’s College London and one of the study’s authors, said: “Esports athletes face specific demands that vary from those faced by traditional sports athletes,” said one of the study’s authors.

“For example, the need to use skilled fine motor co-ordination while facing a high cognitive workload that includes attention, information-processing and visuo-spatial skills and the lack of an ‘off season’ means there are unique stressors for esport athletes which are linked to mental ill health.”

Dr Smith, who is the lead author of the report Examining the Predictors of Mental Ill Health in Esport Competitors published in the MDPI journal Healthcare, added: “There is a lack of research examining mental health in esports athletes.

“By identifying the risk factors which underpin mental ill health for this group of athletes we hope healthcare practitioners can deliver evidence-based healthcare provision for esports athletes.

“From implementing interventions to improve quality of sleep, to providing esports athletes with strategies to deal with the demands of their sport to avoid burnout, there are practical steps that can be taken to address the factors which we now know can predict mental ill health.”

