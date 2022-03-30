Family pay tribute to man whose body was found buried in garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Family pay tribute to man whose body was found buried in garden

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 10:27 am
The family of a man who is alleged to have been murdered by a primary school teacher have issued a statement paying tribute to him and thanked well-wishers for their support.

The body of Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house on March 19, three days after the arrest of 48-year-old Fiona Beal.

In a statement released through Northamptonshire Police, relatives of Mr Billingham said: “Nick has been taken from us far too early and will always be in our hearts.

Nicholas Billingham, whose body was found on March 19 (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

“We’ve been overwhelmed with offers of kind support, and words of comfort from so many beautiful people, and know that he will be sadly missed by all his friends, family and loved ones.

“Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became. He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short.

“Rest in peace, Nick. Until we meet again, sleep tight and remember all the good times we had together. We will love you always and forever.”

Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton (Jacob King/PA)

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Billingham died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Beal, of Moore Street, Northampton, is accused of murdering Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year. She is next due in court on April 19.

Northampton’s Eastfield Academy, where Beal worked before her arrest, issued a statement this month expressing its sadness at Mr Billingham’s death, describing the incident as an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community”.

