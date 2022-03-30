Host of stars urge UK Government to protect refugees in powerful film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Host of stars urge UK Government to protect refugees in powerful film

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 1:09 pm
Host of stars urge UK Government to protect refugees in powerful film (Yui Mok/PA)
Host of stars urge UK Government to protect refugees in powerful film (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Emma Thompson, Meryl Streep and Sylvester Stallone are the among stars who have called on the UK Government to reverse a “cruel Bill” which will criminalise refugees amid the Ukrainian conflict.

The film, scripted by actor and comedian David Schneider, puts the viewer in the position of a refugee who has been forced from their home because of war destroying their country.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, David Morrissey and David Harewood join Sanjeev Bhaskar, Luke Evans and writer Benjamin Zephaniah in the film.

It illustrates how refugees could be deemed criminals under the new Nationality and Borders Bill if they made their own way to the UK seeking safety.

The Bill is currently reaching the final stages in Parliament.

Dame Emma said: “This Bill flies in the face of basic humanity.
“Every day, we are hearing the devastating stories of Ukrainian women, and children who have left their homes in pieces, their loved ones behind, they are exhausted, scared and in desperate need of safety.

“These are the experiences of refugees fleeing war and bloodshed in countries all around the world.  

Nationality and Borders Bill
Demonstrators on King Edward’s Bay Beach in Tynemouth to show solidarity for refugees and to protest against the Nationality and Borders Bill which is currently going through parliament (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“The idea that the Government, through this Bill, would seek to punish and criminalise those families, who in their struggle to find safety have travelled to the UK through the wrong route, is immoral even in the writing.  

“We have a rich history in this country of welcoming those who need sanctuary, just as we would ask of others if we would find ourselves in need. 

“We urge the Government to immediately rethink this cruel Bill.”

The Refugee Council are asking the public to email their MP to put pressure on the Government.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “We are seeing unprecedented levels of support for the plight of people in Ukraine.

“This war is happening at our doorstep and the country is united and ready to play its part in supporting refugees.

“We call on this Government to do the right thing by refugees in Ukraine and all around the world by immediately removing these most harmful elements of the Bill.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]