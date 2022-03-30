Man held by Michaela McAreavey detectives still in custody in hospital – lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man held by Michaela McAreavey detectives still in custody in hospital – lawyer

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 11:23 am
(Irish News/PA)
(Irish News/PA)

A former security guard arrested by Mauritius detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey remains in custody in hospital, his lawyer has said.

The lawyer for Dassen Narayen, who worked at the Legends Hotel where the Co Tyrone teacher was killed in 2011, told the PA news agency his client was handcuffed in his hospital bed when he visited him.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned on Tuesday about allegations of theft at the hotel around the time of the murder on the Indian Ocean island. He said his client denied any wrongdoing.

Michaela McAreavey case
Dassen Narayen at Mapou District Court in 2012 (Paul Faith/PA)

After Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Mickey Harte
Mickey Harte (Niall Carson/PA)

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Mr Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about the same 2011 larceny allegations on Tuesday.

The lawyer said Narayen was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis.

Speaking to PA on Wednesday before visiting his client in hospital, Mr Teeluckdharry said: “He’s still in police custody because yesterday when I visited him (in hospital) he was handcuffed on the bed.”

Mr Teeluckdharry claimed police in Mauritius are attempting to suggest there had been a major development in the murder case.

He described those claims as “nonsense” and said there was “nothing new” in the questions put to Narayen on Tuesday.

He said his client was innocent.

Police in Mauritius have been approached for comment.

