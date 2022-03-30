Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 2:37 pm
A two-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a dog (Peter Byrne/PA)
A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.

The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.

Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, before being moved to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

“It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire.

“The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

“This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”

She added: “An investigation continues, and I would ask for your respect for the family’s privacy at this very distressing time.”

The dogs are being held, the force said.

