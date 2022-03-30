Questions raised over whether Andrew will appear during Jubilee weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Questions raised over whether Andrew will appear during Jubilee weekend

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 4:13 pm
The Duke of York during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Duke of York’s central role escorting the Queen to the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service has raised the prospect of Andrew putting in an appearance during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The disgraced royal, who just weeks ago paid millions out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case with a woman he said he had never met, accompanied the monarch to her seat in a shock move in Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

Andrew had been banished from royal life, first bowing out of royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight appearance over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen with the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

This January, he was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages by the Queen, and forced to relinquish using his HRH style amid his legal battle.

Virginia Giuffre was suing him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

On Tuesday, Andrew was front and centre of Philip’s official memorial service, with his mother holding onto his elbow as they made their way via the shortest route into the Abbey to remember Philip.

If the Jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 is considered to be a family occasion, Andrew could be among the congregation, alongside other non-working royals.

Royal expert Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, suggested: “I think he will be there.

“Although the Queen is head of state, she is also head of the family as well and in that capacity all her children should be with her.”

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at national commemorations in June (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added the royal family may take stock following the media’s response to Andrew’s role at Philip’s service.

Mr Little said: “It is a hard one to predict. It will depend on how the royal family react to some of the newspapers’ front pages today.

“Of course, they’re not known to react in the way that you think they might.”

Mr Little added: “It’s two months away. Nobody would have predicted what would happen yesterday because Andrew was in the order of service to arrive with other members of the family and his daughters at the West Door.

“This was obviously an 11th hour change.”

The Palace declined to comment on who would attend the St Paul’s service, with a spokesman saying: “Our position hasn’t changed since our statement in January.”

Among the headlines in Wednesday’s papers were “Royals’ ‘dismay’ at Andrew role in Philip service’”, “The pain… & the stain” and “Royal fallout over Queen’s ultimate act of love”.

Clarence House declined to comment on whether the Prince of Wales was supportive of the decision for Andrew to walk alongside her, and Kensington Palace has yet to comment on where the Duke of Cambridge stands on the issue.

The pre-printed order of service set out the royal family’s arrival sequence, with Andrew due to appear at the main entrance with his daughters and their husbands and walk with them to his seat.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The royal family in the Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Even after the arrangements changed with Andrew travelling from Windsor to London in a car with the Queen, he was then expected to process from Poets’ Corner behind the monarch while she walked alongside the Dean of Westminster, rather than the duke being at his mother’s side.

Andrew remains in the line of succession, and is also still a Counsellor of State.

In the event the Queen cannot undertake her official duties as sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in her place.

The role of Counsellor of State is undertaken by any spouse of the monarch and the next four adults in the line of succession, currently Charles, William, Harry and Andrew.

Concern over the arrangements, which could only be changed with legislation, has been raised in recent weeks after Charles got Covid and William was away in Dubai at the same time.

