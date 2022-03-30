Video of neighbours confronting killer released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 7:03 pm
Still from CCTV issued by Gloucestershire Police of Can Arslan at the home of Peter Marsden in Walton Cardiff, with off-duty officer, Sergeant Steve Wilkinson (left) (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Still from CCTV issued by Gloucestershire Police of Can Arslan at the home of Peter Marsden in Walton Cardiff, with off-duty officer, Sergeant Steve Wilkinson (left) (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.

Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.

Can Arslan court case
Still from CCTV of Can Arslan (left) going to the home of Peter Marsden and being followed by Steve Wilkinson (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.

Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire Police after it was played in court.

It starts with off-duty police officer Stephen Wilkinson, who was carrying a piece of wood, following Arslan as he walks towards the rear entrance of neighbour Peter Marsden’s home.

Minutes earlier, Arslan had fatally stabbed Mr Boorman on his front lawn and was heading to confront Mr Marsden.

Can Arslan court case
Still from CCTV of Can Arslan at the home of Peter Marsden (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Mr Wilkinson is trying to make him drop the knife, telling him, ‘You stand still, now. Don’t you f****** go down there. Put the f****** knife down now. Put it down’.

Arslan forces the gate into Mr Marsden’s garden and the CCTV then shows Mr Marsden wrestling him out of his home – having been stabbed eight times – while Mr Wilkinson hits him with the wood.

Mr Wilkinson can be heard telling Mr Marsden to lock his door, and he leaves the garden and goes back into the street.

Arslan then lights a cigarette and leaves, where he is again confronted by Mr Wilkinson and other neighbours, who are now armed with golf clubs.

The footage ends with Mr Wilkinson again telling Arslan to put the knife down, and the attacker then walks back towards the Boormans’ home.

Can Arslan court case
Can Arslan (left) going to the home of Peter Marsden (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Police also released further footage taken from the body-worn cameras of the officers who arrested Arslan.

Arslan, who is lying on the road with his hands cuffed around his back, is heard swearing at police and saying, “You’re next mother******, you’re next.”

Arslan adds: “He’s dead, isn’t he? I warn you, the police, one year. Look it happened.

“I was special forces, I warned them I was going to murder him, ha, ha, ha.”

As he is placed in a police van, Arslan says: “I told the police one year because he was against my son, my wife, ha, ha, ha.”

He then says there is a bounty on the police officers and calls them “mother*******”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]