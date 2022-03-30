Stepfather who dumped child’s body in river denies controlling behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stepfather who dumped child’s body in river denies controlling behaviour

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 5:41 pm
John Cole giving evidence at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
John Cole giving evidence at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A stepfather accused of murdering a five-year-old denies being controlling and abusive towards the child’s mother, a court has heard.

Logan Mwangi was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021, close to the flat he shared with his family.

The child, also known as Logan Williamson, had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a fall from a height.

His stepfather John Cole, 40, has admitting perverting the course of justice for dumping the boy’s body, but denies murder.

Cole is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court alongside Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age.

Williamson’s version of events is that she awoke at 5am on July 31 to find Logan was missing, and had no idea he was dead until his body was found by police.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
The view of the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, Wales, close to where Logan Mwangi’s body was found (Ben Birchall/PA)

Giving evidence, Cole claimed he and Williamson had hatched out a plan to dispose of Logan together, and that Williamson had told him her son had died in a “freak accident”.

He said he had never asked for any further details, adding: “It was just all overwhelming, I just didn’t know what was going through my mind.”

The defendant said they had both agreed to wait a few hours before calling the police to report him missing, but denied causing any of the child’s many serious injuries.

He said that during the search for Logan he had tried to lead police towards the spot he had left him, saying: “I felt guilty about how I had just left him by the river, I knew it was wrong.”

Peter Rouch QC, for Williamson, asked Cole if he would have treated the dead body of a child he considered his own the way he treated Logan’s.

Cole replied: “I didn’t act alone, Angharad was involved as well.”

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Angharad Williamson, 30, and John Cole, 40, in the dock (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

When the question was put again, Cole said he would “rather not” think about it, before adding “I’m not answering that question”.

Cole repeated his evidence he had never asked Williamson for details on the freak accident that allegedly killed Logan.

“You have a dead five-year-old child, surely anyone would ask questions?” Mr Rouch said.

Cole further denied pressuring Williamson into cutting off contact with her mother Clare Williamson, Logan’s father Ben Mwangi, and her two best friends.

“That was Angharad’s choice,” he said.

The jury has heard evidence from Cole that Logan would repeatedly claim he had seen “mummy kissing daddy”, Mr Mwangi, when she last took him to visit him in London in 2019.

Cole said in the witness box that he did not believe it, but Logan would repeat it “because he knew it wound Angharad up”, and that the last time he had said it was the day before he was found dead.

Mr Rouch accused Cole of making the little boy say it in order to start a fight.

“You would say ‘You saw mummy and daddy kissing’ and Logan would agree with you – is that what used to go on?,” Mr Rouch said.

Boy found dead in river
Tributes laid for Logan close to where his body was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cole denied the claim, and further denied preventing Logan hugging or cuddling his mother, or ever physically assaulting Williamson.

In a police interview, Williamson said she was scared of Cole because he had told her he was in the SAS.

“What would be the point? To try and be someone you don’t mess around with?” Mr Rouch asked.

Cole again denied making such a claim to either Williamson or other witnesses, and also denied taking control of Williamson’s bank account.

Williamson and the youth deny murder and perverting the course of justice, while Cole denies murder but admits perverting the course of justice.

Cole and Williamson are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The cross-examination of Cole will continue on Thursday.

