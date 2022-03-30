Teenager convicted of killing boy stabbed in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Teenager convicted of killing boy stabbed in Birmingham

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 7:47 pm
A forensics officer at the scene in Kingstanding (PA)
A forensics officer at the scene in Kingstanding (PA)

A 15-year-old youth has been cleared of murdering another teenager but convicted of his manslaughter.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court deliberated over three days before acquitting four other defendants of murdering 14-year-old Dea-John Reid, who died from a single stab wound.

The defendants cleared were George Khan, 39, Michael Shields, 36, and two youths aged 15 and 16 who cannot be named because of their age.

A five-week trial was told that Dea-John was stabbed to death after being racially abused in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in May last year.

Dea-John Reid
Dea-John Reid (West Midlands Police/PA)

CCTV footage of the killing was seen by jurors, who heard that Dea-John was attacked in “revenge” following an earlier altercation in a park.

Jurors also acquitted Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, Birmingham, of assisting an offender by attempting to frustrate the inquiry into the killing.

Mr Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, and Mr Khan, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the three teenagers all denied murder.

The youth convicted of manslaughter, whose identity is protected by a court order, was remanded in custody pending pre-sentence reports.

Commenting on the case, Kate Seal, of the CPS, said: “I cannot begin to imagine the crippling sense of loss felt by Dea-John’s family and friends.

“The verdict of manslaughter will not undo the devastation felt by so many at the senseless loss of a young life. Such unnecessary violence has no place in our society and the death of Dea-John Reid should have never happened.

“The irrational use of violence that is now prevalent on our streets and in our communities must cease if we are to prevent further tragedies among our youth. While no verdict can return Dea-John to his family, my thoughts remain with them.”

