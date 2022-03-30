Former Thames Valley Police officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Former Thames Valley Police officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 9:07 pm
Former Thames Valley Police Officer Oliver Perry-Smith leaving court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former Thames Valley Police Officer Oliver Perry-Smith leaving court (Aaron Chown/PA)

An-ex police constable has admitted pursuing a number of women for sex after meeting them during the course of his duties, a watchdog has said.

Oliver Perry-Smith, who served with Thames Valley Police, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday to three charges of misconduct in public office and two charges of unauthorised access to computer material, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act 1990, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

It follows an IOPC investigation, which started after a referral from Thames Valley Police in November 2019.

Reading Crown Court
Reading Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following its conclusion in June 2021, the IOPC shared a file of evidence with the Crown Prosecution Service, which took the decision to authorise charges against the officer.

At an earlier hearing, Reading Crown Court heard Perry-Smith, 38, was accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.

The woman had been accused of harassment and Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.

Perry-Smith was accused of misconduct over allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a woman between March 2015 and October 2018, who had reported the theft of her son’s phone and who he also met when he was working on the case.

He was also accused of obtaining personal information about another woman he met in a shop in Newbury while on duty.

The court heard how he visited her home for non-police reasons and made “inappropriate remarks” in February 2019.

The constable was also accused of engaging or attempting to engage in sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty from September 2014 to November 2019.

He also used the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019, the court heard.

Following the hearing, Thames Valley Police said Perry-Smith resigned from the force on February 8 this year.

A special case misconduct hearing, chaired by Chief Constable John Campbell, was held the following day.

The Chief Constable determined the former Pc’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and he would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned, Thames Valley said.

Perry-Smith has been placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

The hearing was held in private in order that the legal proceedings were not prejudiced.

Oliver Perry-Smith court case
Perry-Smith is seen attending court on a separate hearing date (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “Former Pc Perry-Smith’s actions were not only disgraceful, but were also criminal.

“We took robust action by referring his case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as well as carrying out our own misconduct procedures. In these misconduct procedures, Chief Constable John Campbell determined that if Pc Perry-Smith had not resigned, he would have been dismissed from our force.

“The public has a right to expect that police officers are always acting with the utmost integrity and professionalism, and that they can be trusted to use personal information on police systems appropriately and respectfully.

“Officers who fail to do this are committing a criminal offence, not to mention falling far below the standards their colleagues and the public expect of them.

“I am pleased that Oliver Perry-Smith is facing justice for his actions and is no longer part of Thames Valley Police.”

Perry-Smith, who was based at Newbury Police Station, will be sentenced on April 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal