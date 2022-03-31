New Ofcom chair Lord Michael Grade to appear before DCMS select committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Ofcom chair Lord Michael Grade to appear before DCMS select committee

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 2:47 am
New Ofcom chair Lord Michael Grade to appear before DCMS select committee (Peter Byrne/PA)

Newly announced Ofcom chair Lord Michael Grade is due to appear in front of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee for a “pre-appointment scrutiny”.

Lord Grade will receive a grilling from MPs which may include questions on the drawn-out selection process, online safety and sanctions on Russian media.

The Conservative peer, 79, who has held senior positions at all three of the UK’s major media outlets, was named as the Government’s preferred candidate for the role by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries last week.

Lord Grade will receive a grilling from MPs which may include questions on the drawn-out selection process, online safety and sanctions on Russian media (Fiona Hanson/PA)

He is due to appear in front of the cross-party select committee at 10am on Thursday.

Such hearings are conducted to allow select committees to scrutinise the quality of ministerial appointments and assess the candidate’s suitability for the role, knowledge and experience.

During his career, Lord Grade has served as controller of BBC One, chief executive of Channel 4, chairman of the BBC and executive chairman of ITV plc.

The committee will publish a short report on the proposed appointment for the head of the media watchdog in the days following the session.

Lord Grade, 79, who has held senior positions at all three of the UK’s major media outlets has been named as the new chair of media regulator Ofcom (Yui Mok/PA)

Lord Grade currently sits as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords after being appointed by David Cameron in 2011.

If confirmed as Ofcom chair he will move to the cross-benches and give up any non-executive roles that could cause a conflict of interest.

Following the Government’s announcement, Lord Grade said: “Ofcom is respected across the globe as a first rate communications regulator so I am privileged to be asked to become its chair.

“The role of Ofcom in British life has never been more important with new responsibilities on the horizon regulating online safety, on top of the ever changing broadcasting landscape.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, named Lord Grade as the Government’s preferred candidate last week (James Manning/PA)

“I look forward to my appearance in front of the DCMS Select Committee to outline what I can bring to this role and how I can help ensure Ofcom is fit for the future.”

The former media executive was named for the position after a lengthy recruitment process which was branded as “chaotic and frankly embarrassing” by Labour.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews but he withdrew from the race, claiming the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

