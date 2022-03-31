Dame Arlene Phillips pays tribute to ‘sweetheart’ Tom Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dame Arlene Phillips pays tribute to ‘sweetheart’ Tom Parker

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 9:55 am
Dame Arlene Phillips has paid tribute to Tom Parker following his death aged just 33 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips has described Tom Parker as a “sweetheart”, as she extended her sympathy to his family following his death aged 33.

The Wanted star died on Wednesday surrounded by close friends and family, 17 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dame Arlene, 78, said: “He worked so hard, he was phenomenal.”

Dame Arlene worked with Parker on the set of Grease The Musical in London’s West End.

Bolton-born Parker was cast as Danny Zuko in the musical’s UK tour in 2017, and Dame Arlene choreographed the show.

She recalled helping Parker after he told her he could not dance.

“I first worked with him on Grease, where he had to do Born To Hand Jive, the biggest dance in the whole musical, and he said ‘No, I don’t dance’, and I said ‘Well you’re going to have to’.

“He said ‘Well I’m strong’, and we had a wonderful partner working with him… And actually what happened, Tom Parker – who really couldn’t dance – I think has probably done the best Danny cha cha dance of anybody I have ever choreographed for.

“He worked so hard, he was phenomenal.

Arlene Phillips
Dame Arlene worked with Tom Parker on Grease The Musical (Yui Mok/PA)

“He absolutely loved performing and he seemed to be able to battle through anything and everything, and he cast it aside in a way that just shocked me.”

She also extended her sympathy to Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker, saying: “His absolutely beautiful wife Kelsey, to lose the dad of her children, her partner, so sweet and kind and loving, the two of them, it would touch your heart just to watch them together and the love for each other.

“It’s a terrible, terrible loss.”

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid also paid tribute to Parker on Good Morning Britain.

Shephard, 47, said: “You could see he was so full of energy and fun and I think that the band getting back together was very much centred around his illness and his diagnosis and they were still making plans for what was going to happen.

“It was so lovely to have him with them and them all together.”

Reid, 51, added: “It was very noticeable how much they cared for him behind the scenes as well. Even though he still had lots of energy, and he was smiling and laughing, they really had that arm around him the whole time, that they were there.

“We are so sad about this, Tom, tragically young, 33 years old, incredibly cruel what has happened to him.

“We send our love to the band, to the team around them, and especially to Kelsey and the children.”

