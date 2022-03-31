Frog makes 6,000-mile trip from Africa in bag of mint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Frog makes 6,000-mile trip from Africa in bag of mint

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 12:23 pm
Minty the frog who came from Ethiopia to Northumberland (RSPCA/PA)
A frog that took a 6,000-mile trip from Africa to Northumberland in a bag of fresh mint is being rehomed.

He was discovered after being sold by a fruit and vegetable store in Corbridge, and had been hidden in a sealed bag of the leaves imported from Ethiopia.

The shop owner contacted the RSPCA after a customer made the unusual discovery at home.

The frog, named Minty, is being cared for by RSPCA inspector Lucy Green, who has tried to establish what species he is. 
 
She emailed a picture of the frog to a specialist exotics centre in West Yorkshire, where he will eventually be looked after.

Ms Green said: “I have an exotics set-up at my home and Minty’s been fine under the lighting and heating.

“He’s fine, he’s been eating well and he’s certainly not skinny.”

The RSPCA said it receives calls every year from people who have found frogs, geckos or other lizards either in their luggage after a holiday or in foodstuffs from abroad.

The charity said it is unlikely it would be able to return them to their natural habitat and they are usually rehomed with specialists.

