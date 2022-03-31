Titanic Belfast generates £430m in direct spending in NI in 10 years – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Titanic Belfast generates £430m in direct spending in NI in 10 years – report

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 1:35 pm
Titanic Belfast visitor centre and tourist attraction (PA)
Titanic Belfast visitor centre and tourist attraction (PA)

A landmark visitor attraction that tells the story of the Titanic has generated an estimated £430 million of direct spending in Northern Ireland since it opened 10 years ago, a report has found.

The award-winning Titanic Belfast, which is now synonymous with the city’s skyline, has welcomed almost 6.5 million visitors from 145 different countries since opening its doors on March 31 2012.

The estimated economic assessment of the centre, which is built in the heart of Belfast’s regenerated docklands area, was outlined in a report by Deloitte commissioned to mark the 10-year milestone.

Titanic Belfast also used its birthday celebrations to announce a multimillion-pound refresh of the galleries that chart the history of the doomed liner from its construction in the city’s shipyards to its ill-fated maiden voyage in April 1912.

Judith Owens, of Titanic Belfast, left, and Kerrie Sweeney, of Maritime Belfast Trust, outside the visitor attraction on its 10th birthday (Titanic Belfast/PA)

Judith Owens, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said the £430 million of direct economic benefit only related to the spending of people who had come to the region specifically to see the attraction.

She said the centre’s indirect benefit to the economy would be much greater.

“As part of the 10th birthday celebrations, we are delighted to announce a multimillion-pound gallery refreshment programme which will deliver a world-class spectacle by combining innovative technology with the authentic Titanic story to deliver an enriched, emotive and immersive visitor experience which will sustain Titanic Belfast as a must-see global attraction for years to come,” she said.

“Since opening on Saturday March 31 2012, Titanic Belfast has gone from strength to strength and played a key role in the resurgence of tourism, not only for Belfast and Northern Ireland, but for the island of Ireland as a whole.

“In the last 10 years, we have firmly established ourselves on the local, national and international stage, winning a host of prestigious accolades including being named as the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Titanic Belfast visitor attraction
Titanic Belfast opened on March 31 2012 (Julien Behal/PA)

“82% of visitors come from outside of Northern Ireland, demonstrating the important driver this iconic building plays for inbound tourism.

“Titanic Belfast has not only driven leisure tourism but has been fundamental in reinvigorating Belfast’s event industry as one of the city’s signature venues having hosted over 3,000 business and leisure events. We are firmly committed to preserving the authenticity of Belfast’s maritime and industrial heritage and in playing a pivotal role in the regrowth of local tourism post-pandemic, particularly as international travel resumes.”

Kerrie Sweeney, chief executive of Maritime Belfast Trust, the charity owner of Titanic Belfast, said: “On behalf of Maritime Belfast Trust we would like to congratulate Titanic Belfast on reaching this 10-year milestone as well generating the local economic impact of £430 million.

“Located at the heart of Belfast’s Maritime Mile, it plays a key part in making our iconic waterfront a vibrant, accessible heritage destination.”

Following an international tender competition, OPERA Amsterdam and Studio Louter have been appointed to design and deliver the refreshment project at Titanic Belfast.

[[title]]

[[text]]

