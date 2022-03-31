Soldier trial adjourned due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Soldier trial adjourned due to ‘circumstances beyond control’

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:07 pm
Former Grenadier guardsman David Holden leaving Laganside Courts in Belfast on Thursday where his trial over the unlawful killing of Aidan McAnespie in 1988 has been temporarily adjourned due to the unavailability of a prosecution barrister (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former Grenadier guardsman David Holden leaving Laganside Courts in Belfast on Thursday where his trial over the unlawful killing of Aidan McAnespie in 1988 has been temporarily adjourned due to the unavailability of a prosecution barrister (Brian Lawless/PA)

The prosecution of a soldier over the death of a man in Northern Ireland in 1988 has been adjourned due to “circumstances beyond everybody’s control”.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

He denies the offence.

David Holden court case – Belfast
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout file photo of Aidan McAnespie (File/PA)

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

He had been spotted by the soldiers at the checkpoint as “a person of interest” whose photograph was on a montage inside the checkpoint.

The trial started at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard on Thursday morning that the prosecuting barrister was unable to be at court due to circumstances beyond everyone’s control.

Mr Justice O’Hara described the turn of events as “disappointing for everyone, the defendant and his supporters and equally for the McAnespie family and their supporters”.

David Holden court case – Belfast
Former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden leaving Laganside Courts in Belfast on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

“More generally the aspiration was to finish evidence this week and then get into legal submissions next week and that cannot now be achieved,” he said.

“We’ll make whatever progress we can on tidying up bits and pieces today and then the resumption of the case will be given priority so that as soon as people are available and able to attend court the case will be relisted to complete at the earliest possible date.”

Holden is a former Grenadier guardsman from England, whose address on court documents is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case is being heard in a Diplock format, without a jury sitting.

It is proceeding amid the continuing controversy over Government plans to prohibit future Troubles-related prosecutions.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Members of the McAnespie family have attended the trial supported by Amnesty International.

Outside the court a number of protesters have staged a demonstration, calling for an end to Troubles prosecutions.

Conservative MP and former veterans minister Johnny Mercer, and Northern Ireland’s veterans’ commissioner Danny Kinahan, also attended the trial

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal