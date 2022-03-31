Former minister denies influence of ‘one in, two out’ on building regulations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Former minister denies influence of ‘one in, two out’ on building regulations

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:37 pm
The west London tower block blaze killed 72 people on June 14 2017 (PA)
A former minister has denied the influence of “one in, two out” on building regulations prior to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Former local growth and Northern Powerhouse minister James Wharton, now the Baron Wharton of Yarm, appeared before the inquiry into the west London tower block blaze, which killed 72 people on June 14 2017.

The “one in, two out” rule for business regulation was brought in by Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition in 2013.

Under this policy, every time the Government introduced a new regulation they had to remove or modify an existing regulation that cost double the amount of the new one to businesses.

Baron Wharton was the minister for local growth and Northern Powerhouse at the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG) between May 11 2015 and July 17 2016.

During the same period, the inquiry heard that he was the junior minister with responsibility for building regulations.

Grenfell Tower inquiry
Lead counsel for the inquiry Richard Millett QC asked Baron Wharton if anyone had ever sat him down and told him how that policy worked.

“Not that I recall,” he said.

He was asked what he understood the policy to mean.

“From my memory it wasn’t something given particular undue focus,” he said.

“I was aware of a general wish to be deregulatory where appropriate,” he said.

Baron Wharton explained that he had become a minister two-and-a-half years after the rule had been introduced

He added that he was not sure when “one in, two out” was implemented but he would take Mr Millett’s word that it had been brought in in 2013.

“I don’t remember being briefed on it particularly,” he said.

“It was just a general view that erring on the side of (being) deregulatory as opposed to creating additional regulatory burden was seen to be a good thing.”

He denied that the policy had a “particular pressure” on his decision making at the time.

“I don’t feel that it was a particular pressure on my decision making or my role as a minister at that time. I don’t remember it being particularly salient or pertinent issue.”

He added that he could not recall having discussed the policy with any other junior ministers or with the secretary of state.

Mr Millett asked him if it was simply an “atmosphere” rather than a “set of rules”.

He was asked if he agreed with evidence given to the inquiry by DCLG civil servant Brian Martin who said that “one in, two out” had an impact on building regulations.

“I don’t recall having ever thought about the one in two out agenda in relation to building regulations.

“I can’t, in all honesty say that I had a view on it at the time or if I had a view I can’t recall what it was.”

Mr Millett asked him if he was unaware of the deregulatory culture within his own department

“So you weren’t aware, is this right, of a culture within your department of constraint based on an understanding of the application of the deregulatory agenda to matters of life safety that you, now you’re being asked about it, did not share?”

Baron Wharton replied: “I think that’s right.

“I want to be clear, I think there was a general view that deregulation is a good thing, and that unnecessary regulation would be something we should avoid.

“But I wasn’t aware that that was in any way constraining work in the area of fire safety.”

