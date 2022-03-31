Former model denies stealing can of alcohol from Tesco, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Former model denies stealing can of alcohol from Tesco, court hears

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 5:37 pm
A former model has denied stealing a can of gin and tonic from a London Tesco Express while out with the son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and the grandson of Ringo Starr, a court has heard (PA)
A former model has denied stealing a can of gin and tonic from a London Tesco Express while out with the son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and the grandson of Ringo Starr, a court has heard (PA)

A former model has denied stealing a can of gin and tonic from a London Tesco Express while out with the son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and the grandson of Ringo Starr, a court has heard.

Noah Ponte, 21, was stopped by staff at the Heath Street store in Hampstead, north-west London, as he tried leaving the shop with the drink shortly before midnight on May 17 2019, jurors heard.

He took the drink despite being unable to scan it at a self-checkout machine because it was outside the hours Tesco was licensed to sell alcohol, Wood Green Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The UCL student, who has worked with IMG Models, had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday with Gene Appleton Gallagher, 20, whose mother, Nicole Appleton, is a member of girl group All Saints, and Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr’s grandson Sonny Starkey, 21, before the incident, the jury heard.

Ponte told the court he did not steal when he left the shop as he had paid £1.70 for nuts, the same value as the drink, and left the nuts in the store in an attempt to get around the licensing restriction.

Speaking to the jury, he said: “I would like to say sorry for and apologise for my quite daft way of paying for a drink.”

He later said: “I thought that I wasn’t depriving Tesco of their payment through paying for nuts.

“I did not want to steal. It was quite a long and confusing way of paying, I will admit.

“My intention was to get around licence law but not to steal.”

Ponte also told the court he tried to explain what he had done to a security guard after being stopped but was “grabbed” by two members of staff.

He said: “I was beginning to explain how I had paid something of equivalent value but I didn’t get time to explain myself.

“I was grabbed and dragged back into the shop.”

“They began just pulling me around and trying to grab the receipt from my hands,” he added.

The court heard he left the shop without any goods.

Ponte was arrested shortly after the incident and held in a cell overnight before being interviewed by police the following day, the court heard.

He denies a charge of theft.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal