Activists target site in Birmingham as motorists asked to 'avoid the area'
By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 6:33 am

Police are responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police tweeted: "We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible."

It added that delays were expected on Wood Lane, Bromford Lane and Tyburn Road.

Those travelling were asked to "avoid the area if possible".