Property firm owner jailed after failing to grant wife Jewish religious divorce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Property firm owner jailed after failing to grant wife Jewish religious divorce

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:23 pm
Alan Moher arrives at Southwark Crown Court (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Alan Moher arrives at Southwark Crown Court (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The owner of a property company has been jailed for 18 months for engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour after failing to grant his wife a Jewish religious divorce.

Alan Moher, 57, and Caroline Moher, who have three children together, separated in 2016 and divorced in the Family Court.

But Moher did not give her a “Get” – a document that formally recognises the end of marriage in the orthodox Jewish faith – meaning she was unable to remarry, have more children or enter into a relationship with another man.

Ms Moher brought a private prosecution for a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour between January 2016 and January last year in what was described as “a landmark case” by her lawyers.

Moher, from Salford, was due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court last February but changed his plea to guilty.

Caroline Moher
Caroline Moher (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Anthony Metzer QC, prosecuting, said that Moher has prevented his wife from remarrying by withholding the Get.

He told the court that Moher offered his wife £700,000 in the civil divorce with the Get or £780,000 without it.

He told the court that in August 2015 Ms Moher was “so worn down” by the “psychological and emotional abuse” she had suffered that she attempted suicide.

The court heard that in the process of the attempted suicide, Ms Moher texted her husband to tell him what she had done.

“He replied: ‘What colour do you want your gravestone?’” Mr Metzer said.

On January 22 2016, the day that Moher received a letter from Ms Moher’s solicitor telling him about the divorce proceedings, he told his wife to “piss off”, and “curl up and die”.

The court also heard that Moher had a previous public order conviction after threatening Ms Moher following a family court hearing in Manchester.

“He shouted abuse at her and told her she was going to get what was coming to her.”

Alan Moher
Moher, right, admitted engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A victim impact statement from Ms Moher was read to the court.

“Imagine being put into a straitjacket, gagged, your hands and feet are tied,” it read.

“You are blindfolded. You are in a cold, dark place. Your only weapon is that you are able to hear. You are dependent on your captor to set you free. That’s how I feel still being married to Alan.”

Jeffrey Israel, defending, said: “My client is a 57-year-old man and aside from a single public order incident I would ask the court to treat him as a man of previous good character.”

The court heard that Mr Moher was entitled to 10% off his sentence due to his guilty plea on the first day of the trial.

Mr Israel asked the court that it be taken into account that the timing of his client’s plea took place after the CPS made a late indication that it would not be taking over the case.

He told the court that his client had asked the CPS if they would take over the case from the private prosecution on February 11 2021.

““It was not until a week or two before the trial that a response was received by the defendant indicating that he would not interfere and that the private prosecution was to continue,” he said.

“So I would ask that you take that into account.”

He asked that the judge also take into account that his client has autism and ADHD.

Judge Martin Beddoe said: “You sought to manipulate and control her all in the knowledge that it would substantially impact her mental health and in some respects also impact her physical health.”

Moher was ordered to pay £11,000 towards the prosecution’s costs.

He admitted one count of coercive control and was jailed for 18 months.

The couple separated in 2016 and a decree nisi was granted by the Family Court the same year but the divorce proceedings were not finalised until 2019.

They remain married under orthodox Jewish law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal