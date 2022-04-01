Police probing disappearance of teenager Phillip Harris in 1999 search property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Police probing disappearance of teenager Phillip Harris in 1999 search property

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 2:19 pm
(Wes Midlands Police/PA)
(Wes Midlands Police/PA)

Police investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy almost 23 years ago have appealed for information after launching a search of a home he had links to.

Phillip Harris vanished after telling his foster parents he was going to spend the night at a friend’s house, West Midlands Police said.

Despite media appeals in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family ties, there have been no confirmed sightings of Phillip since he left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on the morning of July 28 1999.

The current residents of the property being searched, in St Paul’s Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, are unconnected to the enquiry and have been temporarily rehoused, police said.

Detective Inspector Jim Church said: “Sadly, there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.

“We have been in touch with Phillip’s family and made them aware of our investigations.

“Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip’s disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Phillip’s family said in a statement: “We think about Phillip every day. We love him and miss him more than words can say.

“If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be, please let the police know.

“Even though he has been missing for many years, we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure.”

Information can be given via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]