Cezanne painting at risk of leaving the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Cezanne painting at risk of leaving the UK

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 4:39 pm
Ferme Normande, Ete (Hattenville) by Paul Cezanne (DCMS/PA)
Ferme Normande, Ete (Hattenville) by Paul Cezanne (DCMS/PA)

A painting by the French artist and post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne is at risk of leaving the UK for the first time since 1937.

Cezanne’s 1882 painting Ferme Normande, Ete (Hattenville) may leave the nation unless as UK buyer can be found.

The painting, which is one of four depictions of a site in Normandy by Cezanne, has a recommended price of £10 million.

The work came to the UK after it was purchased by English industrialist and art collector Samuel Courtauld in 1937.

Arts Minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Paul Cezanne was one of the most important post-impressionist painters and influenced the likes of Matisse and Picasso.

“This stunning work marks an important moment in his career as his style and use of brushstroke developed in a new direction.

“I hope a UK buyer comes forward so it can be enjoyed by everyone for years to come.”

A temporary export bar – which allows time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the work – has been put on the painting and will end on July 31.

Cezanne Portraits
Self Portrait in a Bowler Hat by Paul Cezanne (Ole Haupt/PA)

The decision to grant the export bar comes on the advice of the The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, who agreed that the painting holds a significant historic connection to Courtauld’s collection and demonstrates a transitional moment in Cezanne’s career.

Committee member Christopher Baker said: “Cezanne’s landscape was purchased in 1937 by Samuel Courtauld (1876-1947), as the last of a remarkable group of twelve paintings by the artist Courtauld acquired: he played a seminal role in establishing an enthusiasm for impressionist and post-impressionist painting in Britain.”

He added: “Because of its beauty, significance in the artist’s career, and role in the wider appreciation of such artistic achievements, it would be a profound misfortune if this beguiling work could not be retained in this country.”

The painting was most recently sold in 2016 to an anonymous buyer at an impressionist and modern art evening sale at Christie’s auction house.

After July 31, the Committee will work with the current owner of the painting to consider any offers made at the recommended price of £10 million.

Potential private buyers will be required to guarantee reasonable public access to the painting and satisfactory conservation and security arrangements.

Offers from public bodies for less than the recommended price may, where appropriate, also be considered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal