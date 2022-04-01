Bullock hoisted to safety from swimming pool after escaping local field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bullock hoisted to safety from swimming pool after escaping local field

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 8:13 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 8:57 pm

A young bullock who escaped from a local field and fell into a nearby swimming pool is “safe and well” after being rescued.

Three crews from Paignton, Torquay and Exmouth Fire Stations were called late on Thursday evening to help remove the animal from a pool at a property in the Paignton area of South Devon.

The 600kg bullock was hoisted out of the pool using a harness as a vet stood on hand for “professional advice and the wellbeing of the animal”.

“The plan of action was to feed webbing strops under the (bullock) after getting him in the corner of the pool, then bring in a telehandler and lift him out supported comfortably,” Rob Cude, group manager at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, told the PA news agency.

Bullock hoisted
The bullock was taken by cattle trailer to a local farm to recover from his swim (Buckfastleigh Fire Station/PA)

“Whilst this was ongoing, a local farmer positioned a cattle trailer ready for him to move straight into.

“The operation went very smoothly, (bullock) lifted, moved to the trailer, and was then held in the harness for a few minutes until he could support himself again… By this time, he had been in the pool for three to fours hours and was very cold, with obviously numb legs.”

But Mr Cude said the animal coped well in the water, which was partially drained.

“He did spend quite some time with his nose just below the surface blowing bubbles, which he seemed to enjoy,” he said.

“When they started pumping out the water, he seemed to swim along the pool and investigate the pump.

“All (were) relieved to see him safe and well.”

Bullock
Mr Crude said the bullock ‘seemed to enjoy’ blowing bubbles under the water with his nose (Rob Cude/PA)

Once the bullock had been lifted out of the pool and released from his harness, he was moved into a cattle trailer and taken back to the local farm to recover from his dip.

“A really good outcome for one very cold young bullock,” Mr Cude added.

