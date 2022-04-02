UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 1:55 pm
Cold temperatures are forecast for parts of Britain this weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.

Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.

Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said lows of minus 6C are likely in northern regions on Saturday night, before a slightly milder turn on Sunday.

“Tonight will be cold, with widespread frost across the UK. We could well see a number of spots between minus 4C and minus 6C,” he said.

“Typically everything started flowering and all the gardeners do need to keep an eye for the frost tonight because that will cause issues for some, I’m sure.”

Sea swimmers
Sea swimmers braved the chilly conditions early on Saturday to take a dip at King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A yellow weather warning put in place by national forecasters for Saturday was lifted, with conditions milder than on Friday.

Some showers are due on eastern coasts across the weekend but temperatures will generally feel less cold because of lighter winds across the country, he said.

Sunshine and dry weather could warm up most parts of the UK on Sunday, but rain is likely to edge in over Northern Ireland and Scotland.

People on boat
It was a sunny morning in Cambridge but people wrapped up under blankets to keep warm on a punt on the River Cam (Joe Giddens/PA)

“A wetter and windier day round there and we could see some strong, possibly gale-force winds around Scotland,” Mr Partridge said.

More unsettled weather is set to hit most of Britain from Monday to Wednesday, with widespread rain and wind expected.

“That’s the difficulty with spring and its peaks and troughs,” Mr Partridge said.

Winter weather Jan 12th 2022
Leaves crisp under a frost (Ben Birchall/PA)

The icy weather this month comes after the UK experienced its sunniest March since 1929.

Northern Ireland basked in 90% more sunshine than average for the month, with a total of 192.5 hours of sun.

Scotland saw 64% more sun than usual, with a total of 160.1 hours, while England enjoyed its sunniest March at 168.1 hours and Wales its fifth brightest with 157.9 hours.

