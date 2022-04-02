Plane destroyed and pilot injured after crashing into unoccupied block of flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Plane destroyed and pilot injured after crashing into unoccupied block of flats

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 8:37 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 9:00 pm
The collision took place in Upper Heyford, near Bicester (Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service)
The collision took place in Upper Heyford, near Bicester (Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

A small plane has been destroyed and the pilot injured after crashing into a block of flats in Oxfordshire, emergency services have said.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it arrived at the scene of the collision in Upper Heyford, near Bicester, at around 12.18pm on Saturday.

The service shared a dramatic photograph of the crumpled aircraft beside the damaged exterior wall of a property, which Thames Valley Police (TVP) said was an empty block of flats near Camp Road.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person was taken to hospital following the crash, which TVP identified as the pilot.

The fire service said: “At 12.18 today crews from Bicester, Deddington and Banbury supported by our specialist rescue tender crew from Kidlington fire station and water carrier from Wheatley attended to support our colleagues from Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust with a light aircraft crash at Upper Heyford.

“Crews worked closely with our colleagues from other agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion with one person being taken to hospital.”

TVP urged anyone with footage of the crash or information to contact the force.

A spokesperson said: “The aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford at about midday,

“The pilot is in hospital but no-one else was injured.

“Anyone with footage or info, call 101 quoting 857.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has launched an investigation and inspectors have begun searches at the scene.

The branch said: “An accident in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, involving a light aircraft has been notified to the AAIB.

“An investigation has been launched into the accident and a team of inspectors are at the accident site gathering evidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]