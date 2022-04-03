Calls for shift from fossil fuels as UN prepares to release new climate report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Calls for shift from fossil fuels as UN prepares to release new climate report

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 10:05 am
The latest IPCC report sets out solutions needed to curb global warming (PA)
The latest IPCC report sets out solutions needed to curb global warming (PA)

There are renewed calls for a shift away from fossil fuels as the UN prepares to release a major report on what the world needs to do to tackle climate change.

The latest report from UN science body the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sets out solutions needed to curb global warming, including cutting fossil fuel emissions with technology such as renewables.

The report, due out on Monday, will set out measures to cut emissions from the energy sector, agriculture and land, cities, buildings, industry and transport.

It is also expected to emphasise the role of consumer behaviour and look at ways to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, including through activities such as planting trees as well as new technology.

It comes as soaring energy prices and supply pressures, worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have prompted renewed debate over security of supplies, and whether to accelerate climate action or exploit more oil and gas resources.

ENVIRONMENT Climate
(PA Graphics)

In the UK, the fossil fuel industry and some MPs have urged a restart to controversial fracking or more extraction from North Sea oil and gas, but there have also been widespread calls for insulating homes, more renewables and weaning the country off gas in response to the crisis.

The Government is set to unveil its new energy security strategy this week, with expectations it will set out plans to boost new nuclear power capacity, solar and offshore wind.

But there appears to have been debate within Government over the role of onshore wind, although it is cheap and popular with the public, and any efforts to boost domestic oil and gas production in the strategy will prove controversial with campaigners.

The new UN report is the third instalment of the sixth assessment report, an overarching analysis of the world’s scientific knowledge on climate change.

The assessments take place every six or seven years, with the individual instalments released over a period of months.

Each climate report from the IPCC is published after its summary is approved line by line in a process involving representatives of 195 governments and scientists – with the latest report’s approval meeting running well past its Friday scheduled finish time.

The first part of the assessment, which looked at the physical basis of climate change, which was released August 2021, found humans are unequivocally driving global warming, with the effects already being felt.

It was labelled a “code red for humanity” by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

When the second report was released in February, detailing the impacts of rising temperatures and options – and limits – to adapting to them, Mr Guterres described it as “an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership”.

It found climate change has led to increasing heat and heatwaves, rising sea levels, floods, wildfires, and drought, causing death, food and water scarcity, and migration.

Ahead of the latest report’s publication, Greenpeace UK senior climate adviser Charlie Kronick said: “Our fossil fuel dependence is funding Putin’s war and soaring gas prices are hurting millions of households.

“We already have good reasons to move away from oil and gas and invest in insulation and heat pumps to cut energy wastage from our homes.”

“But on Monday, the world’s leading climate scientists will remind us of the other major reason we must do so: to stop the climate disaster threatening everything we hold dear.”

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, which includes dozens of Tory MPs, said: “The case for reducing fossil fuel consumption across the economy has only got stronger.

“Fossil fuels are now much more expensive than they were; getting off them therefore helps with the cost of living. There’s now also the additional national security imperative, to eliminate Russian fossil fuels imports.”

He said the goals of energy security, cost of living and cutting emissions to net-zero to tackle climate change all pull in the same direction.

ENERGY HeatPumps
(PA Graphics)

“The answer remains the same in all cases: clean energy deployment, reducing fossil fuel consumption, and improving energy efficiency.”

Gareth Redmond-King, international lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said the third report from the IPCC sets out solutions to the crisis it had already highlighted.

“It sets out, in some detail, how we respond to the alarm and avoid the apocalyptic future we know we’re heading for if we don’t act.

“It is clear that the solutions are cheaper than the impacts – that acting to tackle the climate crisis is cheaper than not acting.

“It is now down to political leaders – particularly G20 leaders, as the largest economies and biggest emitters – to choose how bad we let things get.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal