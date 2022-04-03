More than 200 arrests made at climate change protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than 200 arrests made at climate change protests

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 4:05 pm
More than 200 people have been arrested as climate change activists enter a third day of protests at oil terminals (Jacob King/PA)
More than 200 people have been arrested as climate change activists enter a third day of protests at oil terminals (Jacob King/PA)

More than 200 people have been arrested as climate change activists enter a third day of protests at oil terminals.

Warwickshire Police said the force has made 54 arrests for offences including criminal damage, obstructing the highway and public order in relation to the ongoing protest at Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

In Essex, officers have arrested a total of 155 people following protests in the Thurrock district.

Activists from Just Stop Oil have been blocking access to oil terminals over the last three days, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

Just Stop Oil protest
Activists from Just Stop Oil take part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Warwickshire Police said on Sunday that a “significant operation remains ongoing” at Kingsbury, with officers working to bring the situation to a resolution “as soon as possible”.

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith, who is leading the operation, said: “We fully acknowledge every person’s right to engage in lawful protest; however, when that protest becomes unlawful and disproportionate in nature, we will act to protect the rights of others.

“Due to the nature and scale of the policing operation, a large number of officers have been deployed over the last two days.

“Although policing services have been effectively maintained across the rest of the county, I am hopeful the situation can be brought to a swift conclusion so my officers can return to protecting the communities of Warwickshire.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Police officers watch as activists from Just Stop Oil take part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal (Jacob King/PA)

Essex Police said 63 arrests were made on Friday, 57 on Saturday and a further 35 on Sunday, for a variety of offences.

Activists from Just Stop Oil said on Saturday that they had blocked access to the Titan Truck Park and revealed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “The operational and logistical challenges my officers have faced in the last 48 hours have been exceptional.

“We continue to work today with our key partners to bring these protests to a swift and safe conclusion, and to minimise community impact.

“A priority has been to reopen the sites disrupted by these protests, and I am pleased with the progress we are making.

“I want to once again be clear: policing is not anti-protest, but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken, and we will do so.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Police officers from the Protester Removal Team work to free a Just Stop Oil activist from beneath the ground at the Titan Truck Park in Grays, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Arrests have been made elsewhere too in recent days.

The Metropolitan Police arrested 14 activists who broke into a facility at Bedfont Road in Staines, Surrey, and West Midlands Police arrested six people at a terminal in Tyburn, Birmingham.

Hampshire Police said a number of protests took place on Friday at Hythe Terminal in New Road in Hythe and at BP in Hamble Lane and Copse Lane, and officers made four arrests.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass while two others were held on suspicion of aggravated trespass and failing to comply with conditions.

The force said on Saturday that all protesters have since left the area and the active police presence across both sites has been stood down.

