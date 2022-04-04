What the papers say – April 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More allegations of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine lead the front pages on Monday.

Accusations of genocide and possible reprisals from the West are splashed on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express, The Independent and the Daily Mail.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Allies want Putin to face justice for war atrocities'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/iXPHQhbcU3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 3, 2022

Metro adds comments from Ukraine’s foreign minister that Vladimir Putin is worse than the so-called Islamic State, while the Financial Times reports the EU is planning fresh sanctions.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday April 4 https://t.co/TQMi6apgGb pic.twitter.com/GCCl173d7Y — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 3, 2022

The i, The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mirror all carry harrowing reports of the killing of civilians.

Guardian front page, Monday 4 April 2022: Horror in Bucha: Russia accused of torture and massacre of civilians pic.twitter.com/40cw19ycxQ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, The Sun reports Conservative MP David Warburton has been admitted to hospital following his suspension amid an investigation.

On tomorrow's front page: Tory MP David Warburton in psychiatric hospital for ‘severe shock and stress’ after cocaine scandal pichttps://t.co/3l3ifPEGyq pic.twitter.com/IdF6Ubu1Lj — The Sun (@TheSun) April 3, 2022

And the Daily Star leads on comments from a “top cop” that police should work from home.