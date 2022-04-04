Study finally proves birds are more colourful near the Equator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Study finally proves birds are more colourful near the Equator

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 4:01 pm
Study finally proves birds are more colourful near the Equator (University of Sheffield/NHM Tring)
Study finally proves birds are more colourful near the Equator (University of Sheffield/NHM Tring)

Birds that live near the equator are more colourful than those closer to the poles, a new study suggests.

The findings prove a long-held theory that was first suspected by Charles Darwin and Alexander von Humboldt in the 18th and 19th centuries.

It had remained unproven until now because of the large amount of data and advanced imaging technology needed.

Bird research
The plumage of a male green-backed twinspot (University of Sheffield/NHM Tring/PA)

But the study found that tropical birds near the Equator are around 30% more colourful than non-tropical birds that live closer to the north and south poles.

Dr Chris Cooney, lead investigator from the University of Sheffield’s school of biosciences, said: “This work reveals the broad pattern that bird species tend to be 30% more colourful towards the equator and identifies some general explanations for why this pattern might occur.

“This is exciting ​​because it helps us to better understand the factors promoting and maintaining biodiversity at global scales.

Bird research
The plumage of a male red avadavat (University of Sheffield/NHM Tring/PA)

“However, these broad-scale associations with species’ habitat and dietary differences can only tell us so much and there is much more to be learnt about the precise ecological and evolutionary factors promoting increased colourfulness in tropical species.”

Researchers photographed more than 4,500 species of passerine, or perching, birds such as sparrows, songbirds and finches and used this information to identify the colours of feathers.

While it is not entirely clear why tropical birds are more colourful, the findings suggest that dietary differences between tropical and non-tropical species, as well as the influence of their habitat, could play a key role.

Colourful tropical bird
Findings suggest diet and habitat could be responsible for birds being more colourful closer to the Equator (Zoological Society of London/PA)

The researchers photographed more than 24,000 birds from the Natural History Museum collection in Tring, which has specimens of more than 95% of the world’s living bird species.

The findings are published in Nature Ecology Evolution.

