Home News UK

Woman, 23, dies in east London after eating ‘cannabis sweet’

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 7:25 pm
The police warned people not to consume the cannabis-based ‘sweets’ (Nick Ansell/PA)
The police warned people not to consume the cannabis-based 'sweets' (Nick Ansell/PA)

A woman has died in east London after consuming a suspected cannabis sweet, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the 23-year-old woman purchased the “gummies” via a messaging app on her phone and they were delivered to her home in South Park Drive, Ilford, on March 29.

The sweets came in packaging branded with “Trrlli Peachie O’s” and the woman and a 21-year-old friend both ate one each but both immediately fell ill.

They were taken to an east London hospital for treatment but the 23-year-old subsequently died in hospital on April 2.

The Met said her identity was not being released at this time. The 21-year-old has since been discharged from hospital following treatment.

Leon Brown, 37, was arrested in connection with the incident on April 1.

He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

Officers have issued a warning over the sweets and said a number have been recovered and are being tested.

The Met said the case may be linked to another incident in March where a woman was taken to hospital after eating a cannabis sweet in Tower Hamlets.

She has since been discharged but an inquiry is under way to establish whether the sweet was from the same batch involved in the Ilford death.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets.

“Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

“The particular batch of sweets were contained in packaging featuring Trrlli Peachie O’s branding. It has not been confirmed at this stage where the sweets were manufactured.

“Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances.

“Anyone with information about people selling illegal products such as these is asked to speak with local officers, call police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.”

Brown, of Albert Road, South Norwood, south London, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

