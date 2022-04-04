Thrilled Morrisons shoppers spot John Travolta ‘mooching around the biscuits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK

Thrilled Morrisons shoppers spot John Travolta ‘mooching around the biscuits’

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 6:21 pm
Sam Frary said ‘to say I was thrilled is an understatement’ when she bumped into John Travolta at a Morrisons in Norfolk (Sam Frary/PA)
Sam Frary said ‘to say I was thrilled is an understatement’ when she bumped into John Travolta at a Morrisons in Norfolk (Sam Frary/PA)

Shoppers at a Morrisons store in Norfolk were stunned by the sight of Hollywood star John Travolta “mooching around the digestive biscuits”.

The 68-year-old, best known for his role as leader of the T-Birds Danny Zuko in the 1978 film Grease, was pictured with fans at the store and in the nearby Wetherspoon pub in Dereham.

Sam Frary and her husband Kevin “were just going about (their) normal shop” at the Morrisons in Fakenham when she turned to see Travolta, who is believed to be filming a short movie in West Raynham, Norfolk.

“I looked and said: ‘That’s … John Travolta!’ but he didn’t believe me,” Ms Frary, a customer service adviser from Sculthorpe, told the PA news agency.

The 80th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
The A-lister is believed to be filming a short movie in West Raynham, Norfolk (PA)

“He was just mooching around the digestive biscuits and most shoppers didn’t have a clue who they were standing next to.

“He was so approachable and friendly so, when he came and stood next to me at the end of the checkout, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to talk to him.”

Ms Frary said she apologised to Travolta for interrupting his day in “good old Fakenham” and asked for a photo with the film star.

“He was more than happy to, even when I got in quite close,” the 51-year-old said.

“He was just like a normal bloke, doing the mundane stuff we all have to do.

“To say I was thrilled is an understatement… Never in a million years did I think that I’d be sharing the biscuit aisle with an A-list Hollywood star.”

Ms Frary also admitted she was a huge fan of Travolta’s prior to their brief conversation.

“Hell yes, who isn’t?” she said.

“I grew up watching Grease and would you believe – it was on the TV when we got home,” she added.

“His eyes will stay with me forever… just so kind.”

