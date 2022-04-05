What the papers say – April 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The West’s response to the war, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the latest from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Times leads on a call for “maximum” sanctions on Russia from the UK, while the i and the Financial Times report on an apparent split between France and Germany on repercussions for Russia.

Tuesday's front page: Blood money: Europe split on funding Putin's war#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nwFlm03Xe2 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 4, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 5 April https://t.co/grHH6GGdG6 pic.twitter.com/swKv7p8RcN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 4, 2022

The horrors of war have “shocked” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Daily Express, with the Daily Mirror carrying a letter addressed to ordinary Russians.

Tomorrow's front page: A message to the Russian people… You need to know #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/mcQW33hrke pic.twitter.com/dU2D1LylF0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 4, 2022

Metro reports civilians are being “killed for kicks” in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the Government’s decision to continue with the privatisation of Channel 4.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Channel 4 set to be taken private'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zuAjR4VDFw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 4, 2022

Gyms, hospitals and shops getting the green light from the equalities watchdog to offer single-sex services is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Independent and The Guardian have the latest warning from the IPCC.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “ ‘Now or never’ to prevent worst of climate crisis” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CThfUpO022 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 4, 2022

Guardian front page, Tuesday 5 April 2022: 'It's now or never' if the world is to stave off climate disaster – IPCC pic.twitter.com/00ftKUjsSe — The Guardian (@guardian) April 4, 2022

The death of EastEnders star June Brown fills the front of The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Inside June Brown’s dramatic off-screen life – from secret affairs to six kids and daughter’s heartbreaking early death https://t.co/ni5UIngv9S pic.twitter.com/tDMXdm6tAs — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2022

And the Daily Star reports on continued travel delays as hundreds of flights are cancelled ahead of Easter.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: Wish we weren't herehttps://t.co/wLicw5o8DW pic.twitter.com/VmSCtUrDQQ — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 4, 2022