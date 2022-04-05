Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 4:59 pm
Court artist sketch of John Cole being questioned at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.

John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.

The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a fall from a height, Cardiff Crown Court has heard.

It is alleged that Cole, along with Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 31, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, violently assaulted Logan on a number of occasions in the days prior to him being found dead.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Giving evidence, Cole was asked about the early hours of July 31, around 2am to 2.15am, when he says Williamson woke him up screaming hysterically and telling him that she had heard Logan take his last breath.

Cole said he went into Logan’s bedroom, found him dead and began CPR, saying his “head was cocked back, his eyes were open and his knees were up to his chest”.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC asked: “Did you say to Angharad ‘Ring an ambulance’?”

Cole replied: “No.”

Ms Rees said: “Why didn’t you call for medical help?”

Cole said: “I wasn’t thinking, I was just trying to save him.”

Boy found dead in river
Ms Rees continued: “Why, given you’ve been presented with a dead five-year-old, a child that calls you Dad, did you not take any steps at all to call the police?”

Cole said: “I just panicked. I woke up to Logan being dead and it threw me. I wasn’t thinking properly

“Everything was collapsing. We’d just fought to get everything back together.”

He said he was worried that the rest of his family would be taken away from him.

Ms Rees said: “Did you ask ‘What the hell has gone on here?’ Didn’t you want to know how Logan died?”

Cole said: “I wasn’t thinking clearly.”

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Ms Rees said: “That’s because you knew how he died. This story about doing CPR is all made up, isn’t it?

“You didn’t call an ambulance because you were one of the people who killed him.

“You, together with the other defendants in this case, applied extreme blunt force to that little boy.

“The last thing you wanted was the authorities looking at his body, so it was important to get the body out of there quickly.”

Cole replied: “No. It wasn’t like that.”

Jurors have heard that the youngster had been confined to his bedroom for a week after testing positive for Covid-19, during which time he was treated like a prisoner.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Cole said that, despite Logan testing negative on the morning of Friday July 30, he was still made to stay in his room.

When social worker Debbie Williams visited later that day and spoke to the family from outside the house for around 20 minutes, she said she did not see or hear Logan.

Prosecutor Ms Rees told Cole: “Debbie Williams heard or saw nothing of Logan while she was at the front door. You say he had been behaving badly and demanding attention all day. How was he kept quiet for those 20 minutes?”

Cole said Logan must have been watching a film.

Ms Reed added: “Was Logan already dead?”

Cole replied: “No.”

Ms Rees went on: “It wasn’t because he had already been attacked and had lost consciousness? You weren’t keeping the curtains shut to hide what was in that room, were you?”

Cole repeated: “No.”

Tributes left at the scene in Bridgend, close to where Logan was found dead
Williamson began her evidence on Tuesday afternoon and spoke at length about her love of Logan, saying: “We did everything together. I didn’t have a partner, Logan was my little sidekick. He was just such a beautiful happy boy. He was so clever, he wanted to explore the world and see what it was about. I was so proud.”

But she said things changed after she met Cole in April 2019.

Speaking from the witness box wearing a black-and-white chequered blouse, Williamson told the jury how by Christmas that year she said she no longer saw her mother or her friends.

She said Cole had told her he was ex-special forces and had the ability to find anyone at any time.

During an incident in August 2020 when Logan fell or was pushed down the stairs in Cole’s property, Williamson said Cole used a move on Logan that he said he had learned while in the army to reposition a dislocated shoulder.

When the shoulder was not healed the next day, Williamson said she took Logan to hospital and took responsibility for trying to fix the arm herself. When examined, Logan was found to have broken his arm. The hospital made a referral to social services.

Cole has admitted perverting the course of justice by dumping the boy’s body in the river, but denies murder. Williamson and the youth deny all charges against them.

The trial continues.

