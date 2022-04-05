Police officer in court charged with sexual assault By Press Association April 5, 2022, 12:31 pm Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer while on duty. PC Joseph Demir, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with one count of sexual assault towards a man. Demir, 24, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a further hearing on April 28. Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail with conditions. The conditions are not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty Weekend court roll – fake gun ‘prank’ and 130mph speeder Met Police officer due in court charged with making indecent image of child Darts player Ted Hankey charged with sex assault