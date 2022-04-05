Just Stop Oil activist got ‘hundreds of death threats after football protest’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Just Stop Oil activist got ‘hundreds of death threats after football protest’

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 12:55 pm
Protester Louis McKechnie tied himself to a goalpost during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle Utd at Goodison Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
A protester said he has received “hundreds” of death threats since disrupting a Premier League football match by tying himself to a goalpost.

Louis McKechnie, 21, was charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass after the incident at Goodison Park during the game between Everton and Newcastle United last month.

Speaking during a press conference for Just Stop Oil in London, the mechanical engineering student said: “They (fans) were chanting, screaming at me, hoping that it worked – hoping that my air was cut off long enough to really feel it.

“I hated the idea of ruining these people’s favourite pastime, but these people have a right to know what is coming, that their lives are on the line too so they can act accordingly.

“Since doing this action I’ve received hundreds of death threats. I don’t think I can ever return to Liverpool or Newcastle again. I have court there in a few weeks and I expect I will be in quite a lot of trouble with the locals.

“But I will go there and be responsible for my actions. Whatever repercussions I face, I will face with my head up high.”

Campaigners have said they will “continue to put their bodies on the line” for the cause.

It came as protests entered a fifth day, blocking access to oil terminals in locations such as Essex, Warwickshire and near Heathrow Airport, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

More than 275 protesters, including members of affiliated group Extinction Rebellion, were arrested in the first four days of action, police said.

Tactics have seen protesters glue themselves to roads and dig disruptive tunnels near oil terminals, and invade football pitches.

On Monday, a stark report by the UN called for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb climate change.

The Government will set out a new energy strategy on Thursday, with expectations of support for offshore wind and new nuclear reactors, but not cheap onshore wind, amid clashes over whether to speed up the shift away from oil and gas or boost domestic fossil fuel supplies.

