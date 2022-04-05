Lorryload of McVitie’s biscuits spilt across Derbyshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Lorryload of McVitie’s biscuits spilt across Derbyshire road

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 1:41 pm
Hundreds of toppled biscuit packets on the roadside in Sandiacre (Derbyshire Constabulary)
Hundreds of toppled biscuit packets on the roadside in Sandiacre (Derbyshire Constabulary)

Drivers in Derbyshire were obstructed by an avalanche of biscuits when a lorry spilt hundreds of McVitie’s packets across a main road.

Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the scene on Ilkeston Road, Sandiacre, at around 4.30pm on Monday, arriving to find the road and adjacent pavement strewn with McVitie’s ginger nuts and bourbon creams.

A rescue operation for the fallen sweet treats concluded just over seven hours later.

Biscuits
Thousands of McVitie’s biscuits were spilt along a road in Sandiacre (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

“It took officers a moment to digest the scene in front of them, however they didn’t crumble and ensured that traffic was able to continue moving nicely,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said.

“While recovery had to approach the scene gingerly, after a bit of hobnobbing to ensure that all the right forms were filled out they soon had the wagon wheels rolling.”

Pictures from Erewash Response on Twitter show cars making their way through cookie crumbs while tens of boxes and hundreds of packets lay strewn along the road.

A photo of the lorry itself shows a large tear in the plastic wrapping that had been holding boxes of the McVitie’s goods in place.

Biscuits
The incident took place around 4.30pm on Monday (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

Erewash Response wrote on Twitter that a team from Crouch Recovery, a car and commercial vehicle recovery service, also attended the scene.

“Please bear with us this evening whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue,” the account wrote.

“A lorryload of McVitie’s finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]