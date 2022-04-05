Liverpool street plaque explaining city’s links to slave trade installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liverpool street plaque explaining city’s links to slave trade installed

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 3:11 pm
Andrew Lynch (2nd left) the son of Eric Lynch during the unveiling of the bronze plaque close to the World Museum on William Brown Street, Liverpool, which explains the history behind the street name and its origins with the slave trade (Peter Byrne/PA)
A plaque acknowledging Liverpool’s links to slavery has been installed on a street named after a slave owner.

The sign on William Brown Street, near the city’s Central Library and World Museum, is the first in a series of 10 which will be placed around Liverpool.

It reads: “Liverpool’s Central Library and World Museum have their origins in wealth accrued through slavery.

The newly installed bronze plaque (Peter Byrne/PA)

“William Brown became one of the main importers of slave-produced cotton into Liverpool.

“The Brown family also owned many enslaved people on their plantations in the United States.

“William Brown Street was named after him for funding these buildings.”

The sign is the first of the Eric Lynch Slavery Histories plaques, named after the activist and historian who identified areas of the city directly linked with the slave economy.

Andrew Lynch, son of Mr Lynch, who died last year, was at the unveiling on Tuesday.

He said: “These plaques stand testament to the educational work that my father Eric Scott Lynch carried out.

“Over many years, he strove to give the people of Liverpool a deeper understanding of the central role the city played in shaping the modern world.

“The enormous wealth generated by slavery and imperial interests built the city into a major trade hub and financed many of the industries that were to become the cornerstone of the industrial revolution.

“This reminds us that Liverpool is truly a world city, with the labour of Africans and people of African descent being a key part of our story.”

Liverpool City Council passed a motion in January 2020 to commit to the placing of plaques to improve understanding of the city’s heritage and its links to slavery.

The plaque on William Brown Street
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said the unveiling of the plaque was a “milestone moment”.

She said: “We pledged to be open and transparent about this city’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, and the plaques are an important step forward.

“This understanding of our past is key, and only when we fully acknowledge and accept it, can we move forward.”

Later this month, the city will hold a series of events including a music day and conference as part of Liverpool Against Racism.

Following the death of George Floyd in America in May 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement sparked debate on Britain’s historic links with the slave trade and in Bristol demonstrators toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

