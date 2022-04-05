D-Day veteran Harry Billinge dies aged 96, his family says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
D-Day veteran Harry Billinge dies aged 96, his family says

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:41 pm
D-Day veteran Harry Billinge with his MBE for charitable fundraising (Victoria Jones/PA)
D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has died aged 96 after a short illness, his family has said.

The former Royal Engineer, who lived in St Austell in Cornwall, was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach in 1944.

He was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four survivors from his unit.

Mr Billinge later fought in Caen and the Falaise pocket in Normandy.

His daughter Sally Billinge-Shandley told the PA news agency: “He was a man that always gave his word, his word was solid. He always fought for what he believed in.

D-Day veteran given train honour
Harry Billinge at a ceremony at Penzance Station in Cornwall where a train was named in his honour (GWR/PA)

“The passion he had for all the veterans that lost their lives was unwavering.

“How he dedicated his life to making sure that was never forgotten, that’s how he’ll be remembered.

“The memorial for the Normandy veterans just became part of him; it was just a huge part of his life.

“Some of his last words were, ‘Love one another.’”

Mr Billinge, a proud Cockney, grew up in Petts Wood in Kent but had been in Cornwall for 70 years after being advised to leave London for a better quality of life.

He set up shop as a barber and became president of the local clubs for the Royal British Legion and Royal Engineers.

Prior to his death, he made annual pilgrimages to the cemeteries of Normandy.

Mr Billinge was made an MBE in 2019 for charitable fundraising after collecting more than £50,000 for veterans.

He dedicated it to the 22,442 service personnel killed on D-Day and during the Battle for Normandy.

A year later, he said he was “deeply moved” after a Great Western Railway (GWR) Intercity Express train was named after him to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War.

Mr Billinge also collected donations for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal for more than 60 years and also raised funds for the British Normandy Memorial.

A tribute from The British Normandy Trust, posted on Twitter, said: “The Trust sends its deepest condolences to Harry’s wife Sheila, and to all his family and friends. Harry raised more than £50,000 for the Memorial.”

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We’re so sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend, Harry Billinge MBE.

“It was our absolute honour to name one of our trains after him in October 2020 and we will never forget the impact he had on so many.

“Intercity Express Train 802006 provides a lasting tribute to Harry and those thousands of lives lost during the Normandy landings in 1944.”

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion said: “Everyone at the Royal British Legion is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Billinge. He epitomised the spirit of our wartime generation and his dedication supporting veterans causes, including the Poppy Appeal, was nothing short of remarkable.

“His legacy will be his determination and fundraising efforts towards establishing the British Normandy Memorial, a permanent memorial to those who fell on D-Day and in the Battle of Normandy, ensuring that their names will live on for many generations to come.”

Mr Billinge is survived by his wife Shelia, two daughters Sally and Margot, his son Christopher and granddaughters Amy and Claire.

Mr and Mrs Billinge were married for 67 years and were due to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary in August.

