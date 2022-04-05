Twitter announces it is working on an ‘edit’ feature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Twitter announces it is working on an ‘edit’ feature

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 11:55 pm
Twitter announces it is working on an ‘edit’ feature for the platform (Matt Rourke/AP)
Twitter announces it is working on an ‘edit’ feature for the platform (Matt Rourke/AP)

Twitter has announced that it has been working on an edit feature and will begin testing in the coming months.

The social media giant said the feature had been in the works since last year.

It comes following the news that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in the company and joined its board of directors.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur tweeted a poll asking users if they wanted the feature to be added.

It is currently not possible to edit tweets once they have been sent.

Writing on Twitter, the social media platform said: “Now that everyone is asking…

“Yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!”

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” it said, adding a winking emoji.

“We’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

Twitter Blue Labs is the the platform’s subscription service offering early access to features.

The news of Mr Musk’s appointment to the board of Twitter was shared by its chief executive Parag Agrawal on Tuesday, who said Mr Musk would make the company “stronger in the long-term”.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!” he tweeted.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal