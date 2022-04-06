What the papers say – April 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – April 6

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 3:25 am
What the papers say – April 6 (PA)
What the papers say – April 6 (PA)

The nation’s papers feature comments from Volodymyr Zelensky, reports about the Russian army and the plight of Ukrainian civilians.

Plans for Britain to develop hypersonic missiles with the help of the US and Australia take up the front page of The Times.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian lead on comments made during an address by Mr Zelensky to the UN Security Council.

Boris Johnson’s message to the Russian people is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Sun says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been “begging” celebrity friends for money.

The Russian envoy to the UN’s claim that Ukraine butchered its own people is front of Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a Ukrainian mother writing her details on the back of her two-year-old daughter in case of separation.

The Daily Star reports Vladimir Putin is recruiting 60-year-olds to his army.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over the Government’s plans to go ahead with Channel 4’s privatisation, according to the i.

The Independent splashes a warning from scientists over the scrapping of Covid-19 surveillance measures.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve will begin a “rapid” reduction of its balance sheet in May.

And the Daily Express reports on 3,000 town hall officials who each have a salary of more than £100,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal