Over-65s in Ireland to be offered another Covid-19 booster jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Over-65s in Ireland to be offered another Covid-19 booster jab

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 11:05 am
People in Ireland aged over 65 will now receive another booster jab (Liam McBurney/PA)
People in Ireland aged over 65 will now receive another booster jab (Liam McBurney/PA)

Irish people aged 65 and older are set to receive another Covid-19 booster, the health minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he had accepted advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that will see a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine recommended for all those aged 65 and older.

The NIAC also recommended that anyone aged 12 and over who is immunocompromised should receive a second booster jab.

Immunocompromised children aged five to 11 should also receive a total of three vaccine doses, health officials said.

The Department of Health and the HSE will now be charged with rolling out a fresh dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to thousands of people nationwide.

The Republic of Ireland is currently experiencing soaring case numbers, with hospitals still under significant pressure.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly welcomed the fresh set of recommendations.

He also confirmed that he had asked health officials to consider who else might need another booster dose.

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 12, 2022
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Covid-19 vaccines have achieved extraordinary success in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death. These vaccines continue to have a very good safety profile with hundreds of millions of doses administrated globally,” he said.

“Those who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated continue to be disproportionality affected and account for approximately a third of hospitalisations for Covid-19.

“As such, I urge anyone for whom an additional dose of vaccine has been recommended, or anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.

“I have asked the NIAC to continue to actively examine the evidence regarding the likely benefit of a second booster to other groups, vaccine choice and interval, in order to make further recommendations in this regard.”

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) welcomed the recommendation.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of NHI, said: “Covid-19 is widespread within our communities and this has direct implications for nursing home residents and staff.

“The vaccine has enhanced levels of protection for residents against the virus and it is critical we do not allow its effectiveness to wane.

“We have advocated NIAC and public health prioritise consideration for rollout of the second booster and the decision is welcome.

“The requirement now is to prioritise nursing home residents in expediting and achieving effective rollout of the vaccination.

“Our engagement with public health in this regard continues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]