Twitter launching edit button would be a ‘mistake’, former executive warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Twitter launching edit button would be a ‘mistake’, former executive warns

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 9:21 am
Twitter has said it is working on introducing an edit function (PA)
Twitter has said it is working on introducing an edit function (PA)

Twitter users have been warned to be “careful what you wish for” in the wake of the platform confirming it is working on a much-requested edit tweet function.

The social media giant said the ability to edit tweets after they have been posted has been in development since last year and testing of the function will begin in the coming months.

Jay Sullivan, the site’s head of consumer product, said users “want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment”, and the move is part of plans to give people “more choice and control over their Twitter experience”.

But Lewis Wiltshire, the former head of sport at Twitter, said introducing an edit button will be a “mistake” given the site’s influence on global affairs and the potential impact that amending posts could have.

“It’s one of those things that people call for when they want to sound like they understand tech products but don’t really,” he posted on the platform in response to the news.

“An edit button would be welcomed by a small percentage of hardcore users, weaponised by a larger and more dangerous group of bad people, and largely ignored by the majority of people in between.

“If you do not think that, you haven’t been paying attention for the last 15 years.

“If they did it, within weeks there would be a scandal where a tweet was subtly but fundamentally altered after it received thousands of likes.

“On this platform, more than any other, that has the potential to change the course of global affairs. Now would not be the time.

“It would be a mistake. Be careful what you wish for.”

Twitter says it has considered how the edit button could be misused and Mr Sullivan said the app is working on potential ways to ensure the safety of the feature, including a time limit for editing and making records of edits transparent.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” he said.

“Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work.

“Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal