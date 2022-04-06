What the calorie counts that now appear on menus actually mean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

What the calorie counts that now appear on menus actually mean

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 1:59 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 2:03 pm
Restaurant chains now have to put calorie counts on their menus (Alamy/PA)
Restaurant chains now have to put calorie counts on their menus (Alamy/PA)

Calorie information will now be featured on menus at any restaurant chain with more than 250 staff as part of a Government drive to tackle obesity in the UK.

Affecting cafes, restaurants and takeaways, the information must be displayed on any non-prepacked food and soft drinks prepared for customers from April 6.

Rules will affect restaurant chains in particular (Alamy/PA)

– What are calories?

A calorie is a unit of measurement for energy within food and drink. Calories are an indicator of the amount of energy in the food that your body can use to function. If you consume more calories than your body can use, energy becomes fat.

– How many should you be having?

According to the NHS, the recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 calories a day for women and 2,500 for men. However, if you are more or less active you may choose to alter this slightly.

Factors like your age, lifestyle, and metabolism may mean you decide to consume a different number of calories. If you workout three days a week and work in a very physical job, you may need to raise your calorie intake so that you have enough energy to function.

– ‘Good’ vs ‘bad’ calories

Foods may contain similar amounts of calories but offer different levels of nutrition (Alamy/PA)

All food contains calories, but some foods are better for us than others. If there are 300 calories in five chocolate bars or 300 calories in a fruit salad, they are not equally healthy. All calories are not created equal and we need to look at the nutritional profile of the food as a whole. While being aware of calories can be a good first step in trying to improve your diet, the numbers on a menu will not be giving you the full picture.

– What else can you look at?

You cannot know the full affect of the food you eat, just by looking at the amount of energy in it. Instead, if you want a bigger picture for health or weight loss reasons, it may be better to look at protein, sugar and carbohydrate content.

Micronutrients are also very important and when looking at calories you may often miss important vitamin and mineral information.

Pauline Cox, functional nutritionist for Wiley’s Finest sustainable fish oils, said: “An avocado would be considered a high calorie food, however its impact on our blood sugar levels is very low. It is a highly nutrient rich food with good levels of healthy fats.

“Understanding the impact food has on our blood sugars, insulin and metabolic health is crucial in helping to prevent chronic diseases that are driven by poor metabolic health.”

– Will showing calories on menus help people live more healthily?

If someone is eager to lose weight or is concerned about their health, calories are a good starting point, but they are not a one-size-fits-all solution to the obesity problem.

Cox said: “Calorie counting can lead to weight loss. However, it may not result in sustainable weight loss and health. Too few calories can lower our metabolic rate. This is why many low-calorie diets often result in, over the long run, individuals gaining weight.

“As we restrict our calorie intake, our metabolism lowers to account for the fewer calories. Hunger ensues, satiety levels waver and over time we cannot sustain the deprived diet that is often low in healthy fats and can be nutrient-deficient.”