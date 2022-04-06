Camilla tours Jane Austen’s home and sees Mr Darcy’s famous white shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Camilla tours Jane Austen’s home and sees Mr Darcy’s famous white shirt

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 5:15 pm
Camilla (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Camilla (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall was left disappointed when a tour of Jane Austen’s former home featured Mr Darcy’s famous shirt – but no Colin Firth.

Firth’s brooding depiction of the aloof romantic hero, in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice, inspired a new generation of Austen readers.

Camilla is clearly among the fans who remember the scene where Mr Darcy emerged from a swim in a lake with his shirt dripping wet.

Royal visit to Hampshire
Camilla inspects the famous white shirt (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The duchess, an avid Austen reader, was taken on a tour of the author’s former home in the village of Chawton, near Winchester in Hampshire, and was shown clothing from recent television and film adaptations of the 19th century author’s work, including Mr Darcy’s shirt.

“But he’s not in it, that’s a bit sad,” Camilla joked after being shown the shirt by Lizzie Dunford, director of Jane Austen’s House, who replied: “I know, that’s sad, and it’s not quite as damp as it was.”

The duchess quipped: “You could give it a good spray.”

Austen lived at the home from 1809 until the year of her death, 1817, with her mother and sister, both called Cassandra, and friend Martha Lloyd.

Royal visit to Hampshire
Lizzie Dunford shows Camilla a first edition of Pride And Prejudice (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

During this settled period in her life she wrote, revised and published her six celebrated novels.

Speaking about Mr Darcy’s shirt, Ms Dunford told Camilla: “It’s a wonderful artefact, one of the reasons we wanted to show it was that 1995 production was so transformative for people loving Pride And Prejudice.

“That scene, we all watched it, everyone, and this production brought so many people to Jane Austen, which is why it’s quite a significant artefact.”

The duchess began her tour of the house in the drawing room, where she was shown a first edition of Pride And Prejudice published in three volumes.

Alongside the work was a letter written by Austen, who talked about receiving a copy of her “darling child”, a reference to Pride And Prejudice.

Royal visit to Hampshire
The Duchess of Cornwall is a fan of Jane Austen’s novels (Finbarr Webster/PA)

Camilla was told it is believed the author read the book out loud in the room, and a few feet away was the dining room where she wrote at a tiny desk with a view on to a quiet country road, but in the writer’s day it was a busy thoroughfare with horses and carriages passing.

Before leaving, the duchess met key staff who run the house, and Jeremy Knight, a relative of Jane Austen.

She asked him “do you write?”, and he sheepishly replied “no” with a smile.

Mr Knight, who is the great-great-great-great-grandnephew of the 19th century writer, later joked: “I write my name occasionally. It’s a question I get asked a lot.”

Later Camilla visited the new Southampton centre of Maggie’s, a charity which supports cancer patients and their families.

She chatted to Sophie Lane, 27, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, her husband Cameron Hewson and their six-year-old daughter Isabelle Hewson.

Royal visit to Hampshire
The Duchess of Cornwall helps plant a tree with Isabelle Hewson during a visit to the charity Maggie’s Southampton in the grounds of University Hospital Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Camilla, who has been president of Maggie’s since 2008, opened the centre and invited the six-year-old to help her plant a tree to mark her visit.

Ms Lane, who is also mother to three-year-old Theia, said: “It is such an honour to meet Her Royal Highness today and be able to have such a lovely chat.

“She was so warm and kind and wanted to know how we all are and how we have been supported by Maggie’s – and Isabelle was delighted to be invited to plant the tree with the duchess. It was so lovely.”

The centre, based in the grounds of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, has been supporting people with cancer since February 2021, face-to-face when possible but also by phone, email and online when lockdown restrictions were in place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]